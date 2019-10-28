Welltower 2019 FFO guidance midpoint exceeds consensus

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) adjusts it guidance for 2019 normalized FFO per share to $4.14-$4.18 from its prior range of $4.10-$4.20, pushing up its midpoint to $4.16 from $4.15.

Compares with average analyst estimate of $4.14.

Increases average blended same-store net operating income growth guidance for the year to 2.25%-2.75% from 2.0%-2.5%%.

Maintains guidance for disposition proceeds of $3.1B.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of $1.05, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.04, rises from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total portfolio same-store NOI growth of 2.6%, with consistent performance across all property types.

Q3 total revenue of $1.27B misses the consensus estimate of $1.33B and rises from $1.24B a year ago.

Welltower rises 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Oct. 29 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Welltower FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 28)