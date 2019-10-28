Braemar Hotels gets new $75M revolving credit line

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) enters into a $75M secured credit facility, replacing the company's previous credit facility that was due to mature next month.

The new credit facility provides for a three-year revolving line of credit and bears interest at a range of 2.25%-3.50% over LIBOR, depending on the company's leverage.

The new credit facility includes the opportunity to expand the borrowing capacity by up to $175M to an aggregate size of $250M.

Braemar had a zero balance on the previous credit line.