SBA marks double-digit AFFO growth for Q3

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) topped expectations with its Q3 results as the company reported a smooth integration in consolidating its South African operation and grew adjusted funds from operations by double digits.

Site leasing revenues grew by 7.7% to $468.6M, and AFFO increased by 11.1% to $247.4M.

Tower cash flow rose by 9.1%, to $376.3M (domestic up 7.4%, international up 18.2% Y/Y).

EBITDA rose by 8.3% to $355.4M.

"In the U.S., we believe we are at the beginning of a long-term 5G deployment cycle that we expect will sustain activity levels for quite some time, with international markets to follow," says CEO Jeffrey Stoops.

The company ended Q3 with $9.9B in total debt ($7.3B in total secured debt) and $156.9M in liquidity. Net debt to annualized EBITDA was 6.9x.

It's now guiding to full-year site leasing revenue of $1.849B-$1.859B, tower cash flow of $1.485B-$1.495B, and AFFO of $954M-$980M (AFFO per share of $8.31-$8.54).

