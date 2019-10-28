Sanmina -14% after downside outlook, right-sizing plan

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) -14% reports mixed Q4 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS. The downside Q1 outlook has $1.725-1.825B in reveneu (consensus: $2.05B) and $0.65-0.75 EPS (consensus: $0.87).

Buyback: The board approves adding $200M to the share repurchase program, which brings the outstanding authorized amount up to $300.8M.

Right-sizing: The company is adopting a right-sizing plan to improve the fundamentals in the face of a soft H1 due to excess inventory in the channel, slower-than-expected 5G deployment, and global macro uncertainty. SANM expects to incur a restructuring charge of $10-20M, mostly related to severance costs.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.