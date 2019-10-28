Lockheed, DoD set to finalize $34B F-35 government contract - Bloomberg

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and the U.S. Department of Defense are poised to announce a final agreement on a contract for the next-generation F-35 jets that would be the biggest yet, Bloomberg reports.

The purchase of the F-35 for U.S. and allied militaries likely will be valued at ~$34B for 478 fighters, according to the report.

The deal would wrap up years of discussions aimed at lowering the price for the advanced fighter to ~$80M for some variants while guaranteeing production stability for LMT largest source of profit.