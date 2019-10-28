Harmonic +6% after Q3 beat, strong Q4 outlook

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is up 6% postmarket after its Q3 results topped consensus on top and bottom lines and it issued healthy Q4 guidance.

Revenues grew more than 14% to $115.7M; SaaS and service revenue rose 14% to $32.6M.

Gross margin jumped to 67% from a year-ago 52.1%. And operating income rose to $29.9M from $5.7M.

Meanwhile EPS reached $0.25, up from a prior-year $0.04.

"Our Cable Access segment continues to lead the market through new deployments and recently-announced fiber-to-the-home functionality," says CEO Patrick Harshman. Similarly, our Video business transformation to live OTT has been bolstered by the launch of innovative new live streaming capabilities and new customer deployments."

CableOS deployments rose 20% sequentially to more than 935,000 served cable modems. Video SaaS is now deployed with 36 customers, up 29% sequentially and up 140% from last year.

Cash came to $66.7M, up $5M Y/Y and up $8.6M from last quarter.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenue of $108M-$118M (above consensus for $105.8M), gross margin of 51-52.5%, and EPS of $0.03-$0.11 (vs. consensus for $0.04).

Press release