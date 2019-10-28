Healthcare Trust of America Q3 same-property NOI rises 2.5%

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Q3 normalized FFO per share of 42 cents matches the average analyst estimate and rises from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-property cash net operating income growth of 2.5%.

HTA's portfolio had leased rate of 90.6% by gross leasable area and an occupancy rate of 89.7% by GLA for Q3.

In the quarter, HTA completed $135.5M in acquisitions, announced two new developments totaling $90.0M, and refinanced $900.0M in debt at 3.05% per annum blended interest rates.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 normalized FFO per share of $1.63-$1.64 and sees same-property cash NOI of 2.4%-2.8% vs. prior range of 2.0%-3.0%.

Now expects to complete $375M-$425M of investments in 2019 at average yields between 5.5% and 6.0%.

Conference call on Oct. 29 at 12:00 PM ET.

