NXP +5.4% after Q3 beats, in-line outlook

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) +5.4% reports upside Q3 revenue of $2.3B (-7% Y/Y) and beats EPS estimates by $0.12. The in-line Q4 guidance sees revenue of $2.24-2.3B (consensus: $2.27B) and operating income of $670-702M (consensus: $699.1M).

Revenue breakdown: Auto, $1.05B (-7% Y/Y) Industrial & IoT, $426M (-14%); Mobile, $321M (+2%); Comm. Infrastructure & Other, $470M (-2%).

Gross margin was 53.7%, matching the consensus and slightly above last year's 53%. Operating margin was 30.3%.

Cash flow from operations came in at $746M. FCF totaled $631M in the quarter.

