Akamai raises its FY outlook

On the earnings call, Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) +0.6% guides in-line Q4 revenue of $735-755M (consensus: $747.1M) and EPS of $1.10-1.15 (consensus: $1.11). The company also sees cash gross margin of about 78% and operating margin of 28-29%.

The raised FY19 outlook has revenue of $2.857-2.877B (was: $2.84-2.87B; consensus: $2.86B) with $4.36-4.42 EPS (was: $4.23-4.30; consensus: $4.28). The adjusted EBITDA margin and operating margin shift to the high end of the previously supplied ranges, which means 42% and 29%, respectively.

