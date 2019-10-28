Vornado Q3 revenue beats; same-store cash NOI rises 1.0%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 89 cents falls from 89 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $466.0M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $457.3M and compares with $542.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store net operating income on cash basis rises 1.0% Y/Y, consisting of New York +0.3%, theMART -1.0% and 555 California Street +17.7%.

Conference call on Oct. 29 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Vornado Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Oct. 28)