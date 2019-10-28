Mirati +22% after MRTX849 data shows tumor shrinkage

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is up 22.2% after hours following results from its Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849.

The trial investigated MRTX849 (an investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor) in patients with solid tumors expressing KRAS G12C mutations, and it demonstrated clinical activity including objective responses in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Patients whose tumors carry that mutation "have a poor prognosis, are resistant to standard of care treatment and have no available targeted therapeutic options," says CEO Charles Baum.