Owens-Illinois plunges after issuing downside Q4, full-year earnings outlook

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) -9.1% after-hours after narrowly missing Q3 earnings and revenue estimates but guiding both Q4 and FY 2019 earnings below analyst consensus.

OI says it took a $595M non-cash charge to reduce the carrying value of goodwill for its North America business unit, primarily reflecting the continued unfavorable trend in beer demand in the market.

Excluding sales from the recently acquired Nueva Fanal operation, Q3 organic sales volumes fell 3.5% Y/Y, due to slower global market growth especially in Mexico and China.

For Q4, OI forecasts EPS of $0.45-$0.50 vs. $0.59 analyst consensus estimate; for the full-year, the company sees EPS of $2.20-$2.25, vs. $2.35 consensus.

OI says it has made "good progress" on negotiating several non-core asset sales with potential pre-tax proceeds of $200M-plus, which now includes a strategic review of the company's Australia and New Zealand operation.