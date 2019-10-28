C-Band Alliance proposes clearing 300 MHz for 5G

With some FCC momentum seemingly on their side, companies in the C-Band Alliance are proposing to clear 300 MHz of the midband satellite spectrum for reuse in 5G deployment.

The proposal to the FCC suggests that spectrum include a 20 MHz guard band to protect satellite service from 5G interference.

It wants a first tranche (to clear within 18 months of an FCC order in 46 top metros) expanded to 120 MHz including the guard band.

A second tranche would be made available within 36 months to provide cleared spectrum throughout the continental United States, it says.

The C-Band Alliance was established by Intelsat (NYSE:I), SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) and Telesat.