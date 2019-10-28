Transocean moves higher after in-line quarter

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +1.2% after-hours as it posts nearly in-line Q3 earnings and revenues, which fell 3.9% Y/Y but rose 3.4% Q/Q to $784M, mostly due to the commencement of operations of the Transocean Norge newbuild harsh environment floater.

RIG says it delivered revenue efficiency of 97% in Q3, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29%.

Q3 operating and maintenance expense rose 7% Q/Q to $547M, the result of higher shipyard costs, the reactivation of ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos, and the start of operations of Transocean Norge.

RIG took a $583M impairment in the quarter related to three floaters scheduled for retirement.

Contract backlog was $10.8B as of the October fleet status report.