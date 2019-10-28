GM, Toyota, others back Trump in California emissions lawsuit

Major automakers including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) say they are asking to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration after California and 22 other states filed a lawsuit to undo the government's determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

"With our industry facing the possibility of multiple, overlapping and inconsistent standards that drive up costs and penalize consumers, we had an obligation to intervene," says John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Global Automakers trade group, adding the companies prefer a "middle ground" between California and the Trump administration that would see rising attainable fuel efficiency requirements.

Obama-era rules from 2012 called for a fleet-wide fuel efficiency average of 46.7 mpg by 2026, with average annual increases of nearly 5%, compared with 37 mpg by 2026 under the Trump plan, with average annual increase of ~1.5%.

Other car companies including Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which announced a voluntary deal with California in July on emissions rules, are not joining the effort to intervene.