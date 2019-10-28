Aimia's Q3 improves amid turnaround effort

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) posted several improved financials in its Q3 results despite revenues that fell by more than 20%.

Overall revenues dropped 21.6% (down 20.9% in constant currency) to C$33.3M.

But operating loss narrowed by 25% to C$12.1M, and the company achieved positive EPS from continuing operations (jumping by C$0.12 to C$0.11/share).

"As demonstrated by our third quarter results, including the positive EBITDA for the Loyalty Solutions business, the company is making meaningful progress enhancing our current business and investments," says CEO Jeremy Rabe, noting that it's on track to hit profitability and substantially improving free cash flow during 2020.

For Q3, free cash flow generation improved 73% year over year to -C$3.1M.

In consolidated results, net earnings declined 22.1% to C$16.9M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press release