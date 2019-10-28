Juul to cut 500 jobs, reversing expansion - WSJ

Juul (JUUL) is planning to cut about 500 jobs by year-end, reversing a fast expansion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's part of a "necessary reset," says new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, as it works to fix its relationship with regulators. The company's focused on "earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," Crosthwaite says.

It will also cut marketing costs and invest in ways to reduce underage vaping.