Juul to cut 500 jobs, reversing expansion - WSJ

SA News Editor

Juul (JUUL) is planning to cut about 500 jobs by year-end, reversing a fast expansion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's part of a "necessary reset," says new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, as it works to fix its relationship with regulators. The company's focused on "earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," Crosthwaite says.

It will also cut marketing costs and invest in ways to reduce underage vaping.

Altria (NYSE:MO) holds a 35% stake in Juul; it's down 0.2% after hours.

