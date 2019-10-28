'We know we made mistakes,' Boeing CEO to tell Congress

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge at a congressional hearing tomorrow the company made mistakes after two 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, Reuters reports.

"We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong," the CEO reportedly will tell the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, and Boeing has made improvements to the now-grounded airplane "that will ensure that accidents like these never happen again."

Muilenburg, who also will testify before the before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week, likely will face tough questions about the MCAS flight control system, which investigators have implicated in both crashes, and how the company worked with the FAA to certify the aircraft as safe.

Separately, Boeing's response to the public outcry over the 737 MAX follows a historical pattern of deflecting blame for the company, said a Washington Post weekend report, which cites interviews with former employees, government officials and aviation safety experts who worked on crash investigations involving Boeing.

According to the report. Boeing has a reputation in the aviation community for withholding information, favoring theories of pilot errors over product flaws and being slow to make engineering changes to planes that could prevent future crashes.