CBS, Viacom see merger on track for December after SEC OK

CBS and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) say that the S-4 statement filed by CBS has been declared effective by the SEC, setting up the endgame to the merger of the two companies.

That contains a joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus for the merger.

The merger and related proposals have been approved by controlling stakeholder National Amusements, satisfying the majority approval requirements for both companies.

They now expect the merger to close by early December, at which point CBS would be renamed ViacomCBS.

CBS would delist its common stock from NYSE and list ViacomCBS Class A and Class B common stock on Nasdaq as VIACA and VIAC respectively.