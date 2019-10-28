Marathon Petroleum plans Speedway spinoff, may sack Heminger - WSJ

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is preparing to spin off its Speedway gas station chain and may shake up its executive leadership as part of a truce with activist shareholders including Elliott Management, WSJ reports.

The deal could include replacing Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger and other executives, according to the report.

Members of MPC's board are said to have met in recent weeks with Elliott, D.E. Shaw and other large shareholders seeking changes.

Former Andeavor board members Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens recently said there was "overwhelming support" among investors for replacing Heminger.