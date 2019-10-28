Exxon to take charge of Strategic Petroleum Reserve lease at St. James

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will take over operations of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve's St. James, La., terminal from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) in January, the U.S. Department of Energy says.

XOM signed a 20-year lease to operate the 2M-barrel capacity St. James marine terminal, ending Shell's 22-year operational control of the facilities.

St. James is the pricing hub for Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet crude; in the event of an emergency SPR drawdown, the terminal can distribute crude to Gulf Coast and Midwest refineries.