PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, despite the widespread blackouts in place to prevent downed lines from starting fires during windy weather.

The fires began in a section of Lafayette, Calif., near San Francisco where PG&E chose to keep the lights on because the sites were not designated as a high fire risk, the company says.

PG&E reported last week that a transmission tower may have caused a Sonoma County fire.

More than 2.5M people had their power deliberately shut off at the height of the latest planned blackout, nearly all of them in PG&E's territory, and the utility says 1.5M people will be hit with more shutoffs starting Tuesday because another round of strong winds.