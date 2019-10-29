Tencent wins China approval for Switch 'Mario' game

The Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) console version of Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is one of a number of games approved by China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, Bloomberg notes.

That's a boon for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), who in the spring won Chinese distribution rights for Nintendo Switch Super Mario games.

Also Monster Hunter: World by Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY), another Tencent China game that had been pulled from shelves over a year ago, won approval now.