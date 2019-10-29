'Davos in the desert' set to begin

Lured by the looming IPO of Saudi Aramco, top executives from Bank of America and JPMorgan, as well as CEOs from Blackstone and SoftBank, are gathering at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative - popularly known as "Davos in the Desert."

Its a big contrast from last year when outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's murder sparked a mass boycott of the conference.

The annual summit seeks to project the insular kingdom as a dynamic investment destination and draws 6,000 people and international firms to Riyadh.

