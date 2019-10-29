Argentina turns back on IMF policies

Argentina's president-elect Alberto Fernandez has pledged to 'turn the page' on the IMF-backed policies of incumbent Mauricio Macri, after the left swept back into power in Latin America's No.3 economy.

Backdrop: Talks loom with creditors holding over $100B in debts, reserves are dwindling, inflation is sky-high and poverty is increasing across the country.

The election of Fernandez, who Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a "red bandit," also sets the stage for tensions between South America's two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade bloc.

ETFs: ARGT