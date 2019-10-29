BP's Q3 net profit slides 41%

Citing lower upstream earnings, weaker oil prices and weather-related impacts, BP (NYSE:BP) posted Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net income, of $2.3B.

While the figure beat expectations, sending shares up 0.5% premarket, it fell 41% compared with a earnings of $3.8B over the same period a year earlier.

The report comes shortly after Bob Dudley, who has held the position of CEO for almost a decade, announced he would be soon be stepping down from his role.

More oil major results... Royal Dutch Shell will report its latest quarterly figures tomorrow, with U.S. rivals Chevron and Exxon Mobil both set to report earnings on Friday.