The Hershey $1B notes in 3 tranches

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has priced its public offering of $300M of 2.050% notes due 2024, $300M of 2.450% notes due 2029 and $400M of 3.125% notes due 2049.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the commercial paper it issued to fund its acquisition of ONE Brands, LLC and pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Previously: The Hershey Company to offer notes due 2024, notes due 2029 and notes due 2049 (Oct. 28)