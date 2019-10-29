Positive trends continue for Fresh Del Monte in Q3

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales slipped 2.9% to $385.8M in Q3, due to lower net sales in North America and Asia.

Fresh and Value-Added Products sales rose 2% to $652.9M, primarily due to higher net sales in the Company's fresh-cut fruit, avocados and vegetables product lines.

Volume was 7% lower and worldwide pricing was 4% higher Y/Y for Banana segment.

Revenue by geography: North America: $720.8M (+1.6%); Europe: $140.4M (+2.1%); Middle East: $103.4M (-0.8%); Asia: $99.6M (-9.5%); Other: $6M (-28.6%).

Gross margin rate improved 210 bps to 7%.

SG&A expense rate up 10 bps to 4.7%.

