Amazon Fresh now free for Prime members

Prime membership perks keep growing... Amazon Fresh - the fresh food delivery service offered across 2,000 cities in the U.S. and elsewhere - will now be free to use for Prime members after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) removed the $14.99/month fee that it was charging for the program.

The change should challenge Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the reported leader in online grocery.

Alongside free delivery, Amazon is giving users one and two-hour delivery options for quicker turnarounds, and it's making users' local Whole Foods inventory available online and through the Amazon app.