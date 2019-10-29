Mixed Q3 results for Gentherm, updated FY2019 outlook
Oct. 29, 2019 6:29 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)THRMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reports organic product revenues decreased 2.8% in Q3.
- Climate control seat revenue dropped 9.7% to $88.13M.
- Seat heater revenue up 0.4% to $71.03M.
- Automotive cables revenue fell 18.4% to $20.36M.
- Industrial revenue squeezed 47.9% to $11.81M.
- Gross margin rate improved 220 bps to 31.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA expanded 14.3% to $40.7M.
- FY2019 Guidance: Product revenue: ~-3%; Gross margin rate: ~29.5%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~14% of product revenue; Tax rate: 28% to 30%; Capex: ~$30M.
