AT&T set to unveil HBO Max streaming service

The high stakes streaming wars will light up again today as AT&T (NYSE:T) unveils its answer to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) at WarnerMedia Day.

Set for a spring launch, the HBO Max offering is targeting 80M global subscribers by 2025 (50M of those in the U.S.).

The iconic Warner Bros. water tower has been rechristened with an HBO Max logo for the event, which will reveal financial details and expectations, as well as decide the fate of its senior executives, including AT&T heir apparent John Stankey.