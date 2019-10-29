Xerox +2% on earnings beat and raised FY2019 outlook

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue declined 5.3% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q3.

Equipment sales down 3.3% to $494M (-2.2% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue fell 7.3% $1.71B (-6.2% in constant currency).

Americas revenue contracted 3.7% to $1.49B (-3.6% in constant currency).

EMEA revenue slipped 10.1% to $641M (-6.8% in constant currency).

Gross margin rate fell 10 bps 40%.

Adjusted operating margin rate advanced 120 bps to 12.1%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $9.05B; GAAP EPS: $3.10 to $3.20; Adjusted operating margin rate: ~12.6% to 13.1%; Adjusted EPS: ~$4 to $4.1; Weighted average shares: ~235M; Share repurchase: $600M; Operating Cash Flow: $1,175M to $1,275M; Free Cash Flow: $1.1B to $1.2B.

XRX +1.95% premarket.

