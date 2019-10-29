Fresenius Medical up 5% premarket on Q3 beat

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Q3 results ((€)): Revenues: 4,419M (+8.9%); Health Care Services: 3,492M (+7.2%); Health Care Products: 927M (+15.9%).

Net Income: 333M (+16.8%); EPS: 1.10 (+18.3%); non-GAAP Net Income: 363M (+5.8%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.21 (+8.0%); CF Ops: 868M (+15.3%).

2019 Outlook: Adjusted net income to develop in the range of (2%) to 2% (unch).

2020 Outlook: Adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

Previously: Fresenius Medical Care EPS beats by €0.11, revenue in-line (Oct. 29)