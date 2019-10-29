Hexo soft guidance pressures shares, down 7% premarket

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) fiscal Q4 results:

Gross cannabis revenue: $20.5M (+999%), net revenue: $15.4M (+999%); adult-use cannabis gross revenue: $19.0M.

Dried cannabis production: 16,824 kg (+72%).

Net loss: ($56.7M) (-440%).

Average adult-use gross selling price per gram/gram equivalents: $4.74. Average medical gross selling price per gram/gram equivalents: $8.34.

Kg sold: 4,009.

Launched Original Stash brand.

Truss Beverages announces Flow Glow CBD-infused beverages.

Q1 2020 guidance: Revenue: $14M - 18M (impacted by a provision for returns and retroactive adjustments on inventory held by provinces).

2020 guidance: Positive EBITDA. Revenue: retracted due to slower-than-expected store roll in Canada, product mix shifts and lower-than-expected sell-through.