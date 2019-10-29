Shopify -5% after recording Q3 loss

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) falls short of profit estimates, despite posting strong revenue (+45%), gross merchandise volume (+48%) and MRR (+34%) for Q3.

The company recorded an adjusted loss of $33.6M vs. adjusted net income of $5.8M a year ago.

"Our strong results in the quarter were driven in part by the success of our international expansion, which is just one of the many ways we are investing in the platform," states Shopify CFO Amy Shapero.

Looking ahead, Shopify expects Q4 revenue of $472M to $482M vs. $471M consensus and full-year revenue of $1.545B to $1.555B vs. $1.54B.

Shares of Shopify are down 4.56% premarket to $310.12.

Previously: Shopify EPS misses by $0.39, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)