Pfizer up 3% premarket on Q3 beat

Pfizer (PFE) Q3 results: Revenues: $12,680M (-4.6%); Biopharma: $10,108M (+7.3%); Upjohn: $2,195M (-27.7%); Consumer Healthcare: $377M (-55.1%).
Internal Medicine: $2,207M (+1%); Oncology: $2,350M (+28%); Vaccines: $1,808M (-2%); Hospital: $1,917M (+4%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,226M (+4%); Rare Disease: $601M (+13%).
Key Product Sales: Ibrance: $1,283M (+25%); Eliquis: $1,025M (+18%); Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 : $1,603M (-3%); Xeljanz: $599M (+38%); Enbrel: $415M (-22%); Lyrica: $527M (-57%); Lipitor: $476M (-6%); Norvasc: $219M (-12%).
Net Income: $7,680M (+86.7%); EPS: $1.36 (+97.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $4,214M (-8.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.75 (-2.6%).
2019 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.94 - 3.00 from $2.76 - 2.86; Revenues: $51.2B - 52.2B from $50.5B - 52.5B.
Shares are up 3% premarket.
Previously: Pfizer EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PFE