KKR Q3 results driven by activity in Private Markets

KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q3 distributable earnings per adjusted share of 46 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, driven by monetization activity in Private Markets and continued management fee growth.

Increases from 39 cents in Q2 and falls from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management were $208B at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $205.7B at June 30, 2019, due to $5B of new capital raised across multiple strategies and an increase in the value of its private equity portfolio.

Fee-paying AUM of $153.0B at Sept. 30, 2019 compares with $151.5B at June 30, 2019, primarily driven by new capital raised across multiple strategies, partly offset by realizations and distributions to limited partners in its private equity portfolio and distributions in various Public Markets strategies.

Q3 operating fees and other of $446.9M misses consensus of $456.5M and falls from $527.7M in Q2 and $503.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of $18.22 at Sept. 30, 2019, up 17% from $15.57 at Dec. 31, 2018, primarily due to net appreciation in the value of its investment portfolio as well as after-tax distributable earnings, net of dividends.

