AutoNation rides premium luxury segment to earnings beat

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports comparable sales increased 3.0% in Q3 to top the consensus mark of +1.9%.

Domestic segment income was up 5% during the quarter to $70M, while import segment income rose 2% to $87M. Premium luxury segment income jumped 16% to $89M.

Gross profit per new vehicle was up 1.3% to $1,603 and gross profit per used vehicle fell 4.7% to $1,378. Gross profit per vehicle for finance and insurance was up 9.1% to $1,932.

