Steve Madden +4% on earnings beat and raised FY2019 guidance

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports same-store retail sales rose 5.1% in Q3.

Wholesale net sales advanced 8.5% to $421.6M.

Retail net sales grew 8.3% to $75.7M.

Retail gross margin improved 320 bps to 63.3%.

Gross margin rate in the wholesale business decreased 40 bps to 33.9%.

Gross margin rate +20 bps to 38.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 90 bps to 14.5%.

During the quarter of 2019, the company repurchased 784,757 shares for ~$25.3M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +7% to +7.5% vs. previous guidance of +5% to +7%; Diluted EPS: $1.83 to $1.86 vs. previous range of $1.74 to $1.82; Adjusted EPS: $1.92 to $1.95 vs. previous range of $1.78 to $1.86.

SHOO +3.71% premarket.

