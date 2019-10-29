More on Crane's Q3 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) down 11% after posting Q3 sales decline of 9.8% Y/Y to $772.3M. The decrease was comprised of 8% decline in core sales, 1% impact from unfavorable forex, and a $2M impact from divestitures.

Sales by segment: Fluid Handling $276M (-1% Y/Y); Payment & Merchandising $249M (-24% Y/Y); Aerospace & Electronics $197M (+4% Y/Y); and Engineered Materials $50M (-17% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating profit margin declined by 30 bps to 14.5%; and adj. operating margin declined by 70 bp s to 14.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $118.5M, compared to $91M a year ago. Free cash flow was $103.7M.

Total backlog was at $1.14B (+2.4% Y/Y), with Aerospace & Electronics at $564.3M (+26.8% Y/Y).

FY19 Guidance, lowered: GAAP EPS $5.55-$5.75 (prior $6.00-$6.20); Adj. EPS $5.90-$6.10 (prior $6.25-$6.45); and Free cash flow $285M to $315M (prior $335M to $365M).

