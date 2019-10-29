Shale slowdown whacks U.S. Silica's Q3 results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) -7.8% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss, hurt by low sand prices and a slowdown in shale activity.

Q3 revenue of $362M fell 8% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y, but overall tons sold of 4.85M fell just 1% Q/Q and increased 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Oil and gas segment revenue of $243M fell 11% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y, while tons sold of 3.89M slipped 1% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y; segment contribution margin of $12.98/ton was 29% lower than in Q2 and down 44% from a year ago.

SLCA says per ton pricing was hurt as multiple new mines came fully online in West Texas, exacerbating an already oversupplied sand market; demand deteriorated, due to slowing well completion activity brought on by shrinking E&P budgets; and lower SandBox load volumes.

SLCA says it added 15 new customers in Q3, six of which are also utilizing its SandBox logistics solution.

For Q4, SLCA expects the slowdown in North American completions activity will result in O&G Sand volumes to decline by ~10% Q/Q and sharply lower contribution margin per ton.