Another quarter of record revenue for Penske Automotive in Q3

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) reports revenue rose 7.7% excluding forex impact in Q3.

Same-store retail revenue grew 0.5% and +2.9% excl. foreign exchange.

Total automotive retail unit volume +0.3% to 131,310.

Retail automotive revenue increased 0.1% to $5.16B.

Retail Commercial Trucks revenue expanded 79.7% to $692.3M.

Gross margin rate down 50 bps to 14.6%.

Operating margin rate up 10 bps to 2.8%.

EBITDA advanced 3.5% to $218.8M.

The company repurchased 1,021,622 shares for $43.6M, or an average of $42.66 per share during the quarter.

