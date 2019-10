Merck up 3% premarket on Q3 beat

Merck (MRK) Q3 results: Revenues: $12,397M (+14.9%).

Key Product Sales: Keytruda: $3,070M (+62%); Januvia / Janumet: $1,311M (-12%); Gardasil / Gardasil 9: $1,320M (+26%); Proquad, M-M-R II and Varivax: $623M (+19%); Bridion: $284M (+31%); Isentress / Isentress HD: $250M (-9%); Nuvaring: $241M (+3%); Pneumovax 23: $237M (+11%); Simponi: $203M (-3%); Implanon/Nexplanon: $199M (+7%).

Net Income: $1,901M (-2.5%); EPS: $0.74 (+1.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,873M (+21.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.51 (+26.9%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $46.5B - 47.0B from $45.2B - 46.2B; GAAP EPS: $3.75 - 3.8 from $3.78 - 3.88; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.12 - 5.17 from $4.84 - 4.94.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

