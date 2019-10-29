Marsh & McLennan Q3 adjusted operating income advances 10%

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) Q3 adjusted EPS of 77 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and slips from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating income of $585M rose 10% Y/Y.

Q3 consolidated revenue of $3.97B, missing consensus estimate of $4.00B, increases 13% from $3.50B in the year-ago quarter. Underlying revenue rose 5% Y/Y.

Q3 Risk & Insurance Services revenue of $2.2B rose 18% Y/Y, or 6% on an underlying basis; adjusted operating income of $313M rose 11% Y/Y.

Q3 Consulting revenue was $1.8B, up 8% Y/Y or 4% on an underlying basis; adjusted operating income increased 9% to $320M.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

