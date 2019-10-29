Endologix defends safety record of AFX Endovascular devices
Oct. 29, 2019
- Responding to the FDA's October 28 update on the risk of Type III endoleaks (overlapping stent graft components separate allowing pressurized blood flow to enter the aneurysm cavity) with its AFX Strata System, Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) points out the limitations of the cited data (2.5% cumulative Type III endoleak rate at year 2 for the period of 2011 - 2017), including the small number of patients receiving the AFX2 device (n=32), the results not being stratified by Type IIIa (disconnection between the main body and the contralateral limb) and Type IIIb (defeat in the graft due to fabric defects) endoleaks and the lack of comparison with other endovascular graft systems.
- CEO John Onopchenko says the company's currently available versions of AFX, Duraply and AFX2, are manufactured using a different ePTFE processing methodology compared to AFX Strata and include certain product improvements, adding that data based on over 62K implanted patients show equivalent outcomes to other commercially available endografts.
- Results from a randomized study, LEOPARD, showed that 82.6% of patients receiving AFX Duraply/AFX2 were free of aneurysm-related complications at year 3 versus 79.8% for the comparator device.
- Shares have lost ~95% of their value sine June 2018 when the FDA issued its update to its original September 2017 letter about the endoleak risk after endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR).
- Update: In a letter to healthcare providers, the company stated that, after reviewing the Rothenberg data cited by the FDA, it believes that 13 patients implanted with AFX2 with two years of follow-up is not an adequate sample size to draw meaningful clinical conclusions, adding that its data on almost 65K patients show equivalent outcomes compared to other commercially available endgrafts.