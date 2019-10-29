Corning +1.9% after Q3 beats

Corning (NYSE:GLW) +1.9% beats Q3 revenue and EPS estimates with a 2% Y/Y sales decline.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Display Technologies, $793M (consensus: $777.0M); Optical Communications, $1.00B (consensus: $976.7M); Specialty Materials, $463M (consensus $460.7M); Environmental Technologies, $397M (consensus $372.7M); Life Sciences, $256M (consensus: $244.8M); Other, $53M (consensus:$58.2M).

The FY guidance sees Display volume up slightly, Optical Communications down 3-5% Y/Y, Specialty Materials growth, Environmental Tech up mid-teens percentage, and Life Sciences up mid-single-digit percentage.

