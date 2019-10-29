Harsco ~5% down on Q3 earnings miss; downsides 2019 guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) slips 4.76% in pre-market as Q3 earnings came in below expectations

Total revenues of $423M, increased 20% Y/Y primarily reflecting Clean Earth acquisition, offset by foreign currency translation negatively impacting revenues by ~$9M.

Overall GAAP and adjusted operating margins improved to 11% and 13.5%, respectively

The company updated FY 19 outlook to reflect external economic pressures within the Environmental segment, where performance for remainder year is expected to be impacted by lower underlying steel output and commodity prices as well as changes in foreign exchange rates.

Expects FY revenues to grow mid-single digits and adjusted earnings to increase nearly 10% compared with 2018.

Forecasts adjusted operating income between $209M - $214M down from previous guidance of $214M - $225M, with adjusted EPS in the range of $0.86 - $0.92 compared with earlier guidance of $0.89 - $1.02.

Revised free cash flow to $40 - $50M down from $55M - $60M

