S&P Global raised FY2019 earnings outlook

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) reports organic revenue growth of 10% in Q3.

Ratings revenue increased 13% to $789M, led by 25% rise in transaction revenue to $402M with robust debt rating activity and an increase in bank loan rating activity.

Operating profit margin rate improved 720 bps to 52.7%.

Adjusted operating profit margin rate increased 230 bps to 51.9% due to revenue growth and continued progress toward productivity initiative targets.

During the quarter, the Company returned to shareholders $500M through share repurchases and $140M in dividends.

FY2019 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS: increased from a range of $8.20 to $8.35 to a new range of $8.56 to $8.66; Adjusted diluted EPS: increased from a range of $9.10 to $9.25 to a new range of $9.30 to $9.40.

