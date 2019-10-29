Eaton -3% after cutting guidance

Adjusted earnings of $1.52, represents an increase of 6% over the third quarter of 2018, excluding the 2018 arbitration decision related to the legacy Cooper business.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products flat; Electrical Systems and Services +3%; Hydraulics -10%; Aerospace +7%; Vehicle -13%; eMobility -1%.

"For full year 2019, we now expect organic sales to grow 1%, compared to our previous estimate of 3%, and we estimate the impact of negative currency translation to be $350M, $50M higher than our previous expectation," said CEO Craig Arnold. "As a result, we now expect 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.67 and $5.77 (vs. prior view of $5.77 and $5.97)."

ETN -3% premarket

Q3 results