Beyond Meat -16% over discounting, IPO lockup expiration worries

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) trades lower after the company warns on the post-earnings conference call (transcript) that discounting could be dialed up as competition in alternative protein heats up.

"We do anticipate we'll be doing more promotion through trade and discounts going into the future," noted Executive Chair Seth Goldman.

On Wall Street, Credit Suisse lowers its price target on BYND to $115 from $135, Wells Fargo reduces its PT to $100 from $125 and Bank of America Merrill Lynch clips its price target to $122 from $150. "We maintain our Neutral rating, which is based on our view that BYND is well positioned to disrupt the US meat industry, but see risk as more companies ramp up," reads the BAML note.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 15.89% in premarket trading to $88.66. A rough patch of trading could start as the IPO share lockup period expires today.

